Handhold for Double Bucket | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.999-180.0The ergonomic handle is a practical addition to our single- and double-bucket trolleys (6.999-210.0, 6.999-209.0, 6.999-207.0, 6.999-209.0 and 6.999-025.0).
Weight without accessories (kg)
0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
180 x 60 x 440
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com