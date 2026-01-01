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    Handle, IB 15/120 | Kärcher

    Black plastic handle attachment with a circular grip and a flat base, designed for a power tool.

    Handle, IB 15/120

    Order number: 6.321-206.0

    Hand grip that can be used together with nozzle extension
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