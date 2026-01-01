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    Handle, IB 7/40 | Kärcher

    Black handle attachment with a circular white clamp, designed for a Kärcher tool, shown on a plain white background.

    Handle, IB 7/40

    Order number: 4.321-248.0

    Handle to mount on the nozzle extension. For easy two handed working.
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