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    Hard Surface Cleaner FR 30 Me | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with a circular design, black handle, brass fittings, and four wheels.

    Hard Surface Cleaner FR 30 Me

    Order number: 2.111-013.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
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