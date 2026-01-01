Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me | Kärcher

    Kärcher surface cleaner with brass nozzle, black handle, and brush, mounted on wheels.

    Hard surface cleaner FR 30 Me

    Order number: 2.640-355.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with double ceramic bearings, non-marking swivel castors and suction hose connection. Ideal for indoor cleaning, e.g. food industry.
    Request a offer