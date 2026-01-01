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    Hard surface cleaner FR 50 | Kärcher

    Kärcher FR 50 surface cleaner with metal frame, dual handles, and circular base featuring a central brass nozzle.

    Hard surface cleaner FR 50

    Order number: 2.640-679.0

    Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.
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