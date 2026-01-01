Hard surface cleaner FR 50 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.640-679.0Hot water resistant stainless steel surface cleaner with 500 mm working width. Ideal for large areas.With double ceramic bearings, push handle, non-marking swivel castors and detergent dosing system.
Diameter (mm)
500
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Colour
silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
13.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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