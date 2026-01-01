2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 13/35 Ge Cage | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with a metal frame, wheels, and visible engine components, including a red cap and pressure gauge.

    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner

    HD 13/35 Ge Cage

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.367-505.0

    • Gasoline engine with electro start
    • Automatic speed reduction
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