Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.367-160.0
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
max. 500 / max. 50
Flow rate (l/h)
1800
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 60
Fuel
Electric
Motor rating (kW)
30
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
380 - 415
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pump type
Crankshaft
Weight without accessories (kg)
307
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
321
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
331.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
747 x 1317 x 1093
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Product information
Manual
Application areas