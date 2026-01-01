Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic | Kärcher

Suitable for a wide variety of applications, extremely mobile and compact, guarantees optimum cleaning results: The HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic expands our UHP compact class to include cleaning performance of up to 30 kW, making it the most powerful ultra high-pressure cleaner with the mobile "cage" design. A working pressure of 500 bar and water flow rate of 30 l/min guarantee fast results even on the most stubborn dirt, as encountered in the construction trade, industry applications or the transport sector. A rotary switch with intuitive control and the conscious decision to largely eliminate electronic components mean that the device is very easy to use. Ergonomic details, the machine's low weight, its four large wheels and crane hook simplify handling and transporting the unit, even over rough terrain. Where necessary, the HD 18/50-4 Cage Classic can also be transported using aforklift truck, thereby demonstrating maximum flexibility for both transporting and working with the machine.

Large integrated water filter Lowers maintenance and service costs. Ensures long service life for all high-pressure components. Outstanding mobility Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size. A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.