High-pressure cleaner HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.520-976.0Compact HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
220
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
400
Working pressure (bar)
100 - max. 145
Weight without accessories (kg)
17.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
20
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
335 x 320 x 845
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
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