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    High-pressure cleaner HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP | Kärcher

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    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with hose reel and wheels, featuring a black and yellow spray gun.

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    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 4/10 X Classic *KAP

    Order number: 1.520-976.0

    Compact HD 4/10 X Classic high-pressure cleaner with automatic pressure relief and integrated hose reel. Very ergonomic and mobile thanks to retractable pull handle and robust wheels.