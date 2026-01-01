Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic | Kärcher

Ideal for universal use in the construction industry and other industrial applications: our versatile HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic ultra high-pressure cleaner from the UHP compact class. At the heart of the machine is an extremely powerful industrial high-pressure pump by WOMA with high volumetric effectiveness. Equipped with a bypass trigger gun, the HD 9/100-4 has a working pressure of 1000 bar and a flow rate of 900 l of water per hour, thereby removing even the most stubborn dirt quickly and reliably.

Powerful industrial high-pressure pump Plunger made from carbide for a long service life. Maintenance-friendly design that makes replacing wear parts such as valves, seals and plungers easy. Central valve design for high volumetric effectiveness. User-friendly WOMA trigger gun Ergonomic handle and lightweight design for ease of operation. Reduced trigger forces for effortless working. Durable and robust Low operation and service costs. Prevents any sudden recoil for the user, as the pressure is built up slowly when pulling the trigger gun. Outstanding mobility Large wheels, as well as an optimum centre of gravity secure a high degree of mobility for the machine – despite its size. A practical crane hook allows simple transport, also over rough terrain.