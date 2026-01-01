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    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with robust frame, wheels, and visible motor components.

    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/100-4 Cage Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.812-000.0

    • 4-pole air-cooled electric motor
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