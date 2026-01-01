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    High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with grey casing, hose, and handle on wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/20-4 Classic

    Order number: 1.367-308.0

    • Durable crankshaft pump with ceramic-coated pistons
    • Large, transparent water filter
    • Infinitely variable pressure regulation
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