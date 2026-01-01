High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 Classic | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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Many payment options
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
High-pressure cleaner
Order number: 1.367-308.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
520 - 900
Inlet temperature (°C)
60
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
70 - 200 / 7 - 20
Max. pressure (bar)
240
Connected load (kW)
6.9
Colour
anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
56
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
709 x 469 x 1000
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Application areas