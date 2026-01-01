High-pressure cleaner HD 9/20-4 Classic | Kärcher

The HD 9/20-4 Classic high-pressure cleaner is the most high-performance model in the HD Classic range. The machine operates with three-phase current, features an impressive 900 l/h water flow, and is synonymous with high durability. All components are designed for continuous use. The intuitive operation, compact dimensions and low weight guarantee comfortable handling. The high-pressure cleaner offers ample on-board storage for the nozzle, lance and other accessories. The HD 9/20-4 Classic is also impressive in terms of efficiency: reduced cleaning times ensure a plus for profit. Service-friendliness is an additional bonus. The machine features easy access to all relevant machines parts.

Durable and robust Extra large crankshafts and connecting rods with robust ball bearings. Ceramic pistons for reduced wear and tear. High performance sealing packages for longer working times. Especially easy to maintain Wide-opening machine cover for easy access to all service and maintenance-relevant components. Large water fine filter for optimal protection of the pump. Integrated nozzle storage. Improved cleaning performance Patented Kärcher power flat jet nozzles: up to 40 percent more impact force than conventional nozzles. High area coverage and thorough dirt removal. Excellent mobility Large wheels and ergonomic push handle ensure optimal turning manoeuvrability and easy handling. The foldable push handle enables space-saving storage.