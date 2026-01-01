2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50-4 Cage | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner with wheels and handle, featuring a robust frame and visible motor components.

    Ultra-high-pressure cleaner

    HD 9/50-4 Cage

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.367-156.0

    • 4-pole air-cooled electric motor
    • Dry run protection (optional)
    Request a offer