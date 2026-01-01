Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50-4 Cage | Kärcher

Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.

High-performance crankshaft pump Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. Safe storage Accessories and tools are stored in a protected compartment. This means that everything is always in its place.