Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50-4 Cage | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.367-156.0
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
150 - max. 500 / 15 - max. 50
Flow rate (l/h)
500 - 900
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 60
Fuel
Electric
Motor rating (kW)
15
Number of current phases (Ph)
3
Voltage (V)
400
Frequency (Hz)
50
Pump type
Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
Weight without accessories (kg)
150
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
195
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Manual