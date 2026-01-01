Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50 Ge Cage | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Ultra-high-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.367-506.0
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
150 - max. 500 / 15 - max. 50
Flow rate (l/h)
500 - 900
Inlet temperature (°C)
max. 60
Fuel
Petrol
Motor manufacturer
Honda
Motor type
GX 690
Motor rating (kW)
16
Pump type
Maximum performance Kärcher crankshaft pump
Weight without accessories (kg)
122
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
150
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
930 x 800 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com