Ultra-high-pressure cleaner HD 9/50 Ge Cage | Kärcher

Handy and convienent: The lance holder and the integrated hose hook ensures that the accessory is ready at the machine. The hour meter always shows the exact operating time of the pump. Safe Storage: Accessories and tools are stored in a protected box. Easy to move: The pushcart principle makes it possible to eassily transport the machine even to areas that are difficult to access. Reliable and safe: Kärchers high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure. The optional dry-run cut-out protects the machine as well as the user.

Industrial spray gun Robust and durable: The new Kärcher industrial trigger gun was designed specially for heavy-duty use. Speed regulation The speed is automatically reduced in standby mode. This protects the engine and saves energy.