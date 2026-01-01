High-pressure cleaning system HDC Advanced | Kärcher

The Kärcher range consists of three models - Classic, Standard and Advanced. These units can be configured specifically to meet customers’ requirements due to the diversity of the base units and the variety of accessories available. The innovative engineering and sophisticated features of Kärcher’s HDC units offer many advantages. Maximum performance combined with ease of use, longevity and a high degree of safety characterise the HDC range. Whatever your specific requirements are for high-pressure cleaning, Kärcher will be happy to advise you in planning your stationary system.

Robust and long-lasting Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. High flexibility Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached. Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements. Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. High machine safety Leakage protection and soft start.