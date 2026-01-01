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    High-pressure cleaning system HDC Advanced | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional cleaning system in grey, featuring control buttons and standing on four black legs.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaning system

    HDC Advanced

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.509-502.2

    • For 1–12 users at the same time
    • Partial quantity regulation by frequency converter
    • Stationary supply unit
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