2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!

    High-pressure cleaning system HDC Classic | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional stainless steel cleaning machine with control buttons and logo on the front panel.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaning system

    HDC Classic

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.509-501.2

    • Extremely robust and long-lasting for hard work
    • Maximum flexibility for different applications
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