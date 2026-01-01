High-pressure cleaning system HDC Classic | Kärcher

The HDC Classic is an industrial stationary high-pressure cleaner for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Up to three operators can work simultaneously at different applications (points of use) using the device and the available water volume of 2000 l/h. The required working pressure is adjustable; devices can be selected for a maximum 80 bar or a maximum 160 bar. The HDC Classic is supplied with storage tank and float valve, dry-running protection, water temperature monitoring in the inlet, leak detection, motor protection circuit breaker and winding protection for the motor of the high-pressure pump, operating hours meter and error message display as standard. The inlet temperature is 60 °C. As an option, an advance pressure pump can be installed for a maximum inlet temperature of 85 °C. Fields of application include industry, agriculture and public services. Frames and casings in stainless steel and powder-coated steel are available as an option. The industrial crankshaft pump, the brass pump head and the 4-pole low-speed electric motor (1450 rpm) are extremely durable and suitable for heavy-duty applications.

Durable and robust Robust machine that is also suitable for more heavy-duty jobs. Robust crankshaft pump with brass cylinder head and high-quality materials ensure a long service life. Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. High machine safety Storage tank with float valve and dry-running protection. Practical error display informs users immediately and saves time. Permanent installation with no hazards: No contamination or loose hoses With water shortage protection and temperature monitoring of motor and water. Leakage protection and soft start. Automatic shutdown if the minimum quantity is not reached during the water removal. Individually configurable device Frame and/or casing in stainless steel are available as an option. High flexibility Advance pressure pump for feed temp. up to 85 °C (standard 60 °C) and 80/160 bar pressure Frame and casing in stainless steel (powder-coated steel as standard). 60-Hz devices (e.g. 380–480 V, 690 V/60 Hz) upon request. Is ready for use quickly at any time Further accessory parts or equipment can be attached. Can be adjusted to individual cleaning requirements. Can be used by two persons at the same time. Is ready for use quickly at any time Ready at the push of a button, with no set-up times or transporting mobile machines. The pump starts as soon as the trigger gun is activated, allowing convenient working from any supply point. For fast cleaning at different locations of use. Robust design for harsh working conditions Designed for daily use. Can be used under tough working conditions. Longer service life, less maintenance effort and lower costs. Ideal for industrial use.