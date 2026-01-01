High-pressure cleaner HDS 12/14-4 ST Gas Lpg | Kärcher

High-pressure cleaning system which offers an extraordinary high level of safety with automatic pressure relief, flue gas temperature monitor, an innovative dry run cut-out in the float tank as well as an SDS hose which absorbs pressure surges. Used with Eco-Line boilers, these units comply with the latest BimSch emission regulations.

Water-cooled four-pole electric motor Long service life. Improved effectiveness. Guaranteed quiet operation. Burner engineering High heating output. Spiral heating coil for a compact construction style. Upright construction style prevents condensation and corrosion. Special fleece (gas-heated) Newly developed surface burner for a uniform gas flow. For efficient combustion. GASTEC approved (gas-heated) Complies with all European safety, quality and operating standards. Fresh air supply independent of room air enables installation in closed rooms.