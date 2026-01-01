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    High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional high-pressure cleaner with grey body, yellow control dial, and black wheels.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 6/14-4 C

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.170-900.0

    • Economical eco!efficiency mode
    • Four-pole water-cooled electric motor
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