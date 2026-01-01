High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 C | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
High-pressure cleaner
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.170-900.0
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Voltage (V)
230
Frequency (Hz)
50
Flow rate (l/h)
240 - 560
Working pressure (bar / MPa)
30 - 140 / 3 - 14
Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
min. 80 - max. 155
Connected load (kW)
3.6
Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
3.5
Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
2.8
Power cable (m)
5
Fuel tank (l)
15
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
111
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
119.7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1060 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Application areas