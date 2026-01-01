High-pressure cleaner HDS 6/14-4 C | Kärcher

Economical, powerful and convenient: the HDS 6/14-4 C is a single-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the HDS Compact class with 4-pole, water-cooled electric motor and offers a wide range of impressive features. The unique eco!efficiency mode ensures efficient, economical operation. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. With Servo Control, you can adjust the water flow and pressure directly on the trigger gun without having to set it down. The practical single-button operation and practical storage compartments for nozzles and other accessories and tools demonstrate the sophisticated operating concept. The machine is also equipped with large wheels and a steering roller, which ensure a high level of mobility, and features a robust chassis with integrated tanks for fuel and cleaning agents.

Economic efficiency eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use. Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%. Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function. User-friendliness Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch. Large tank opening with filling chute. System care bottle can be changed from the outside for added convenience. Storage Lockable accessory compartment for nozzles, tools, etc. Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose. Integrated lance holder for transport. Reliability The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system. Large water filter protects pump against damage. Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage. Portability "Jogger" design with large wheels and steering roller. Large integrated handles in the chassis. Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs. Save time and energy: EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners Fatigue-free work at last: the EASY!Force high pressure gun. EASY!Lock quick-release couplings: durable and robust. And five times faster than screws.