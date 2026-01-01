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    High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 C | Kärcher

    Kärcher professional high-pressure cleaner with grey body, control dial, and wheels, designed for easy mobility.

    Awards and exclusive range

    World's No. 1 Pressure Washer Brand

    High-pressure cleaner

    HDS 8/18-4 C

    This device requires instruction

    Order number: 1.174-900.0

    • Economical eco!efficiency mode
    • Intuitive single-button selector switch
    • Four-pole water-cooled electric motor
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