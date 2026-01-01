Heat exchanger conversion kit | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 2.574-011.0Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approx. 50% more dry ice.
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
660 x 275 x 175
Weight (kg)
2
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.6
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com