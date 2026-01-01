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    Heat exchanger conversion kit | Kärcher

    Kärcher pipe kit with stainless steel pipes, hose, clamps, and connectors arranged on a white background.

    Heat exchanger conversion kit

    Order number: 2.574-011.0

    Conversion kit to increase ice production of the standard L2P. After installing this conversion kit, the machine produces approx. 50% more dry ice.
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