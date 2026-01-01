Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Hermetic grid | Kärcher

    Rectangular grey tray with evenly spaced small white holes, viewed from above.

    Hermetic grid

    Order number: 9.212-157.0

    Grid used to pre-soak mops, to be used with 20 and 10 L Hermetic buckets.
    Request a offer