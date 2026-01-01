High-pressure ball valve, stainless steel, G1/2" | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.413-500.0High-pressure ball valve made of stainless steel. Nominal size DN 13, nominal pressure PN 400 for a temperature range up to 100 °C. Connection G1/2" internal thread.
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com