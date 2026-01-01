Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    High-pressure ball valve, stainless steel, G1/2" | Kärcher

    Metal ball valve with a long handle, featuring hexagonal connectors on both ends, isolated on a white background.

    High-pressure ball valve, stainless steel, G1/2"

    Order number: 6.413-500.0

    High-pressure ball valve made of stainless steel. Nominal size DN 13, nominal pressure PN 400 for a temperature range up to 100 °C. Connection G1/2" internal thread.
    Request a offer