Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-031.0

    High-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable up to 315 bar pressure. With innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides, ANTI!Twist and 10 m long.
    Request a offer