High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 9.751-087.010m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.
ID ( )
8
Max. pressure (bar)
315
Length (m)
10
Connection thread
M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
290 x 290 x 70
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com