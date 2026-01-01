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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 9.751-087.0

    10m high-pressure hose (DN 8) with screw connections M 22 × 1.5 at both ends for connection to machines of the HD Classic range.
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