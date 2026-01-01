Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Placeholder image

    High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 8, 315 bar, M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 9.751-420.0

    Up to 155 °C heat-resistant high-pressure hose (DN 8) with 10 m length. Perfect for all high-pressure cleaners in the Classic range from Kärcher.
    Request a offer