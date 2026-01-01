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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-042.0

    Equipped with innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and suitable for pressures up to 220 bar: 15 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10).
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