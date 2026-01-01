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    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled black Kärcher high-pressure hose with connectors on both ends, set against a plain white background.

    High-pressure hose, 15 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-059.0

    Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
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