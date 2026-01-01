Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose, 20 m, ID 8, 315 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-032.0

    20 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) equipped with the time-saving and robust EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Approved for pressures up to 315 bar.
    Request a offer