High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 10, 220 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-045.040 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock system for the time-saving manual screw connection (both sides). Nominal size (DN) 10, working pressure up to 220 bar.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Length (m)
40
Max. pressure (bar)
220
ID ( )
10
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
10.4
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com