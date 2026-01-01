High-pressure hose, 40 m, ID 12, 210 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-060.0With EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and lots of room for manoeuvre thanks to 40 m in length: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable for working pressures up to 250 bar.
ID ( )
12
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. pressure (bar)
210
Length (m)
40
Connection thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
14.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com