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    High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure hose with brass fittings on a white background.

    High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 6.110-068.0

    For connection to hose reels: high-pressure hose, with M 22 × 1.5 connection and curved EASY!Lock hand screw connection. 1.5 m long, suitable for up to 400 bar working pressure.
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