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    High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow markings and metal connectors at both ends, coiled on a white background.

    High-pressure hose curved, 1.5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 6.388-886.0

    Connection hose in longlife quality with 2x M22 x 1.5, with angled connection on one side.
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