High-pressure hose Ex, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-064.0Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Length (m)
10
Max. pressure (bar)
400
ID ( )
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
3.3
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com