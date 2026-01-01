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    High-pressure hose Ex, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Ex, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-064.0

    Electrically conductive, 10 m long high-pressure hose for use in hazardous areas. 10 m long high-pressure hose with EASY!Lock hand screw connections at both ends.
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