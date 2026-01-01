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    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with connectors on both ends.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Order number: 6.390-704.0

    Food industry version, AVS connection in the trigger gun. grey NW 8/155 °C/250 bar
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