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    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher high-pressure cleaner hose with yellow and grey connectors.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 10 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-051.0

    High-pressure hose (ID 6), 10 m long, with grey, non-marking outer covering. Approved for use in the food industry. With quick and robust EASY!Lock hand screw connection at both ends.
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