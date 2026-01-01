High-pressure hose food grade, 15 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

Free Shipping Over RM100
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Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-063.015 m long high-pressure hose (ID 6), food grade, with AVS hose reel connection, EASY!Lock hand screw connection and grey, non-marking outer covering.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Length (m)
15
Max. pressure (bar)
250
ID ( )
6
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
2.9
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com