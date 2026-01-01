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    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled grey Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow connector, isolated on white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-052.0

    Suitable for use in food industry: 20 m long high-pressure hose (ID 8) with grey, non-marking outer covering, ANTI!Twist and EASY!Lock hand screw connections.
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