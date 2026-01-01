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    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure cleaner extension hose, coiled, with a yellow quick-connect handle, on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Order number: 6.110-075.0

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