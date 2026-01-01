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    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

    Coiled blue Kärcher high-pressure hose with metal connector and grey nozzle on a white background.

    High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

    Order number: 6.391-886.0

    Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)
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