High-pressure hose food grade, 20 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.391-886.0Longlife HP hose for use in the food industry. Außendecke## animal-grease-resistant, non-colour-bleeding material. With patented AVS connection in the pistol (pivot mounted)
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Length (m)
20
Max. pressure (bar)
400
ID ( )
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
6.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com