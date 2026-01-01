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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with grey and yellow connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 10 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-038.0

    Durable, 10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) with double steel core and EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides and ANTI!Twist. Approved for 400 bar pressure.
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