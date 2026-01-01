High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-069.01.5 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable for up to 400 bar pressure with double steel core. Connections: M 22 × 1.5, as well as the comfortable and quick EASY!Lock manual screw fitting.
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Connection thread
1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5
Length (m)
1.5
Max. pressure (bar)
400
ID ( )
8
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.7
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com