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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5 | Kärcher

    Black Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow stripe, metal connectors at both ends, coiled on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x M22 x 1.5

    Order number: 6.110-069.0

    1.5 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable for up to 400 bar pressure with double steel core. Connections: M 22 × 1.5, as well as the comfortable and quick EASY!Lock manual screw fitting.
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