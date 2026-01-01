High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

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Free Shipping Over RM100
Multiple Secure Payment Options
Up to 5 Years Product Guarantee
Order number: 6.110-024.01.5 m short high-pressure hose (DN 8). Comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides for robust and quick connections. Durable and designed for up to 400 bar pressure.
ID ( )
8
Temperature (°C)
max. 155
Max. pressure (bar)
400
Length (m)
1.5
Connection thread
2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg)
0.8
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com