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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Kärcher high-pressure hose with grey connectors and yellow branding, coiled on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-024.0

    1.5 m short high-pressure hose (DN 8). Comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides for robust and quick connections. Durable and designed for up to 400 bar pressure.
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