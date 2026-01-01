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    High-pressure hose Longlife, 15 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock | Kärcher

    Coiled Kärcher high-pressure hose with yellow and grey connectors on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Longlife, 15 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

    Order number: 6.110-029.0

    The double steel core ensures a particularly long life of this 15 m long high-pressure hose (DN 8), which is approved for pressures up to 400 bar.
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