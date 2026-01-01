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    High-pressure hose Ultra Guard, 20 m, ID 8, max. 315 bar | Kärcher

    Coiled black hose with yellow connector and metal nozzle, isolated on a white background.

    High-pressure hose Ultra Guard, 20 m, ID 8, max. 315 bar

    Order number: 6.110-083.0

    Ultra Guard high-pressure hose with smooth and extremely hard-wearing coating. Robust hose line for maximum service life in the toughest conditions.
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