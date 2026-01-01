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    Hinged lid bucket 4 l. | Kärcher

    Transparent plastic cover with two hinges, featuring the embossed logo "TIS" on a white background.

    Hinged lid bucket 4 l.

    Order number: 6.999-187.0

    Replacement hinged lid for our 4-litre colour coded buckets - order number 5.999-049.0, 5.999-050.0, 5.999-051.0 and 6.999-186.0.
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