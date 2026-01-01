Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Holder sack hinged | Kärcher

    Grey plastic frame and two handle components with screws, laid out on a white background.

    Holder sack hinged

    Order number: 6.999-261.0

    Foldable refuse sack holder made of polypropylene for 120 litre refuse sacks. Suitable for Trolley Classic III and V, as well as for the Trolleys Hotel Classic, from Kärcher.
    Request a offer