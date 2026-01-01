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    Hose and spray lance holder VA | Kärcher

    Metal wall bracket with two red wall plugs and two silver screws on a white background.

    Hose and spray lance holder VA

    Order number: 2.042-003.0

    Hose and spray lance wall holder for practical and safe storage of high-pressure hoses or spray lances. Stainless steel wall holder.
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