Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with attached black hose, mounted on a metal frame, against a white background.

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m

    Order number: 2.110-004.0

    Hose reel attachment kit for installation on the machine, incl. connection hose for the machine HP outlet. Rotatable under pressure with EASY!Lock connection.
    Request a offer