Celebrate Our New Website! Buy any 2 items and enjoy an extra 5% off sitewide. Add any e-Exclusive item for an extra RM20 off. SHOP NOW!

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m | Kärcher

    Black hose reel with attached hose, featuring a crank handle and mounting bracket, set against a white background.

    Hose reel attachment kit for HD petrol machines, 30 m

    Order number: 2.637-880.0

    Hose reel kit for mounting on unit. The perfect solution for safe and space-saving high-pressure hose storage.
    Request a offer