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    Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m | Kärcher

    Kärcher hose reel with black and grey casing, mounted on a metal stand, featuring a yellow directional arrow.

    Hose reel, automatic, basalt grey-coated, 20 m

    Order number: 6.392-105.0

    Automatic hose reels provide the highest level of safety and convenience for winding and unwinding HP hoses. For example: order no. 6.110-011.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 315 bar) or order no. 6.110-028.0 (ID 8, 20 m, 400 bar Longlife).
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