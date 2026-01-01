Dry ice blaster IB 15/120 | Kärcher

2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
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2 Years Warranty Pressure Washer and Indoor Range for White Products only!
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
Dry ice blaster
This device requires instruction
Order number: 1.574-104.0
Connected load (kW)
0.6
Compressed air connection
Claw coupling (DIN 3238)
Casing / frame
Stainless steel (1.4301)
Cable length (m)
7
Air pressure (bar / MPa)
2 - 16 / 0.2 - 1.6
Air quality
Dry & oil-free
Air flow (m³/min)
2 - 12
Sound pressure level (dB(A))
125
Dry ice capacity (kg)
40
Dry ice pellets (diameter) (mm)
3
Dry ice consumption (kg/h)
30 - 120
Number of current phases (Ph)
1
Frequency (Hz)
50 - 60
Voltage (V)
220 - 240
Weight without accessories (kg)
91
Weight (with accessories) (kg)
101.5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
1000 x 800 x 1300
Scope of supply
Equipment
Manufacturer: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
E-mail: info@karcher.com
Manual
Read the manual online
Manual
Application areas